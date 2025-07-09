Travel Food Services IPO: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Review & Should You Apply

Travel Food Services Ltd, one of India’s largest airport food and beverage operators, is gearing up for its stock market debut on July 14, and the grey market sentiment suggests a cautious outlook. The company's Rs 2,000 crore initial public offering (IPO), which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), saw limited enthusiasm from retail and institutional investors during the subscription period.

With no fresh issue involved, the proceeds will go directly to existing shareholders, including the Kapur Family Trust and global food and beverage operator SSP Group.

Travel Food Services IPO: Price band

The IPO was open for subscription from July 5 to July 8, 2025, with a price band set between Rs 1,090 and Rs 1,100 per share. Each share carries a face value of Rs 10, and the minimum bid was set at 12 shares per lot, bringing the minimum retail investment to Rs 13,200. The public issue was expected to raise capital for debt reduction, expansion at key airports, and other corporate requirements.

Travel Food Services IPO: Grey Market Premium

The company’s IPO is trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 5 as of 11:33 AM today, pushing the estimated listing price to around Rs 1,105 per share, as per a market tracking website. This indicates a marginal expected gain of just 0.45% over the upper end of the price band, which is set at Rs 1,100, as per the same website.

Travel Food Services IPO: Subscription status

Travel Food Services IPO was subscribed 1.41 times by 1:04 PM on Day 3, with strong interest from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) who bid 3.72 times their allotted quota, while the retail and Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portions were subscribed 0.43 times and 0.61 times, respectively, as per a market tracking data.

Travel Food Services IPO: Key Dates

The allotment of shares is scheduled for July 10, with listing set for July 14 on both the BSE and NSE.

Travel Food Services IPO: Financial Performance

For FY25, the company registered Rs 1,688 crore in revenue, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 676 crore. The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 380 crore.

About the company

Travel Food Services, founded in 2007, operates over 400 outlets and airport lounges across 14 Indian and 3 Malaysian airports. In FY25, the company reported a revenue of ₹1,688 crore and a net profit of ₹380 crore, with a healthy zero-debt balance sheet.