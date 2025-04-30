Trump Announces Progress in US-India Tariff Talks and Signs New Auto Order – What Does This Mean For Trade?

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said trade talks with India are “going great” and voiced confidence about finalizing a deal soon, according to a Reuters report.

Speaking at an event in Michigan, a key manufacturing state, Trump remarked, “India tariff talks are going great, think we’ll have a deal soon.”

The statement comes amid ongoing negotiations between Washington and New Delhi, with recent signs pointing to progress. As part of the talks, the US temporarily paused additional tariffs on Indian goods starting April 10, granting a 90-day reprieve that will last until July 9.

This pause followed a broader trade move by Trump on April 2, when the US imposed sweeping tariffs on imports from around 60 countries. India was among those hit hardest, facing a steep 26% duty on a wide range of products, including shrimp and steel. The move was aimed at shrinking the US trade deficit and strengthening domestic manufacturing.

In a separate development Tuesday, Trump also signed a new executive order targeting the auto industry. The measure comes as American automakers face increasing pressure from global supply chain disruptions.

Ahead of the Michigan event, Trump addressed the challenges, saying, “We don’t want to penalize automakers who can’t find parts,” in response to new 25% tariffs imposed on auto imports by the White House.

Despite the headwinds, the President remained upbeat. “Not at all worried about the auto industry,” he said, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to American manufacturing.

Trump also touched on his broader diplomatic efforts, mentioning a recent call with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and upcoming talks with Australian officials. He also announced plans to visit Africa and reiterated his support for a global tax agreement, saying it has strong momentum.