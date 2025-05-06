Trump Claims India Will Eliminate All Tariffs on U.S. Goods in Landmark Trade Shift

The US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that India has agreed to eliminate all tariffs on American goods — a move he hailed as unprecedented. The announcement, if confirmed by Indian authorities, marks a significant breakthrough in long-standing trade negotiations between the world’s two largest democracies. The U.S. has frequently criticized India’s high tariff barriers on products ranging from agricultural goods to tech equipment. Trump’s statement suggests a potential resolution to one of the thorniest issues in bilateral trade.



“They’ve already agreed. They would have never done that for anybody else but me,” Trump said during a press interaction. “We’re going to put down some numbers and say our country is open for business,” Trump said.

The Indian government has yet to publicly confirm the development. However, if implemented, the elimination of tariffs would mark a significant shift in India’s trade ties with the United States.



India-UK FTA



Similarly, India and the UK on Tuesday reached a historic milestone with the successful conclusion of a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA), set to remove tariffs on a wide array of goods and services traded between the two nations. The deal, hailed as a key step in strengthening the bilateral relationship, could serve as a model for similar trade agreements between India and other global economic powers, including the United States. Experts say that India's laser focused approach towards boosting trade is evident in the pace at which the government is finalising trade deals with the nations.