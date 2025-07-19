Trump Enacts Stablecoin Legislation To Boost Crypto Industry's Mainstream Integration

The 47th U.S President Donald Trump has inked a law to create a regulatory regime for dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies known as stablecoins, a milestone that will pave the way for the digital assets to become a daily way to make payments and move money.

The bill also known as GENIUS Act, passed in the House of Representatives by a vote of 308 to 122, with support from nearly half the Democratic members and most Republicans. Earlier, it has been approved by the Senate

The law is a huge win for crypto supporters, who have long lobbied for such a regulatory framework in a bid to gain greater legitimacy for an industry that began in 2009 as a digital Wild West famed for its innovation and speculative chaos.

"This signing is a massive validation of your hard work and pioneering spirit," said Trump at a signing event that included dozens of government officials, crypto executives and lawmakers, citing a Reuters report.

"It's good for the dollar and it's good for the country."

Meanwwhile, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the new technology would buttress the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency, expand access to the dollar economy and boost demand for U.S. Treasuries, which back stablecoins.

Stablecoins are designed to maintain a constant value, usually a 1:1 U.S. dollar peg, and their use has exploded, notably by crypto traders moving funds between tokens. The industry hopes they will enter mainstream use for sending and receiving payments instantly.

The new law requires stablecoins to be backed by liquid assets - such as U.S. dollars and short-term Treasury bills - and for issuers to disclose publicly the composition of their reserves monthly.

Crypto companies and executives argue such legislation will enhance stablecoins' credibility and make banks, retailers and consumers more willing to use them to transfer funds instantly.

The stablecoin market, which crypto data provider CoinGecko said is valued at more than USD 260 billion, could grow to USD 2 trillion by 2028 under the new law, Standard Chartered bank estimated earlier this year.

Can It Bolster Demand For T-Bills?

Big U.S. banks are internally debating an expansion into cryptocurrencies as regulators give stronger backing to digital assets, but banks' initial steps will focus on pilot programs, partnerships or limited crypto trading, Reuters reported in May.

Several crypto firms including Circle, opens new tab and Ripple are seeking banking licenses, which would cut costs by bypassing intermediary banks.