Trump Made Almost $1.2 Billion From Crypto in 2025, New Filing Reveals

The US President Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure revealed a considerable jump in his cryptocurrency earnings. According to a federal filing released Tuesday, Trump garnered nearly $1.2 billion from his cryptocurrency businesses last year, a period during which his investors experienced losses.

As per his annual financial disclosure, filed with the Office of Government Ethics, the data showed that his World Liberty Financial venture brought in over $500 million through sales of new crypto products, including governance tokens.

A separate business, CIC Digital LLC, earned more than $600 million selling commemorative meme coins bearing his image. Both the tokens and the coins have since lost significant value.

The filing also found President Trump earned millions from merchandise sales including Trump-branded bibles, sneakers, and other items, an unusual source of income for a sitting president. Watch sales alone generated $4.7 million.

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Beyond his crypto and merchandise earnings, the disclosure also lists Trump's investment accounts as buying and selling shares of the GEO Group, a private prison company and one of the largest contractors with ICE.

Additionally, he made investments between $5 million and $25 million in Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia, marking some of his largest stock transactions reported for the year. He had also purchased between $500,000 and $1 million in Amazon stock in September.

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Overall, these holdings and transactions span nearly 1,000 pages, making the filing one of the most comprehensive financial disclosure reports ever submitted by a US President.