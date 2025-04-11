Trump Praises Elon Musk: 'He’s Done a Fantastic Job' – Here’s Why

Updated April 11th 2025, 13:48 IST
In a recent Cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump praised tech entrepreneur Elon Musk for his accomplishments, citing them as an example of excellence and paying him a personal compliment.
"Elon has done a great job. I don't need Elon for anything but I happen to like the guy. I'm telling you, this guy did a great job. I bought one of his cars and I paid TOP PRICE, you know what I do with it? I let the people in the office ride around in it. It's beautiful. I did that as an expression of support. He's done a great job and he hasn't been treated right." he said at the cabinet meeting.
Elon Musk has been working as a special government employee, heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He has introduced important cost-saving initiatives, such as cutting government expenses by almost $150 billion for the fiscal year 2026.
These efforts have resulted in the shutdown of some programs and have triggered public protests and outcry.
In spite of the controversies, Trump and Musk's relationship remains intact. Musk has also publicly endorsed President Trump, saying, "The more I've gotten to know President Trump, the more I like him. I love the guy; he's great."
Though Musk's term as a special government employee is regulated by law, President Trump has wished for him to stay in his current position as long as he could. Their continuous teamwork has continued to shape the administration's strategy toward government efficiency and technological innovation.
