Trump Praises Elon Musk: 'He’s Done a Fantastic Job' – Here’s Why

In a recent Cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump praised tech entrepreneur Elon Musk for his accomplishments, citing them as an example of excellence and paying him a personal compliment.

"Elon has done a great job. I don't need Elon for anything but I happen to like the guy. I'm telling you, this guy did a great job. I bought one of his cars and I paid TOP PRICE, you know what I do with it? I let the people in the office ride around in it. It's beautiful. I did that as an expression of support. He's done a great job and he hasn't been treated right." he said at the cabinet meeting.

Musk's Role in Government Efficiency

Elon Musk has been working as a special government employee, heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He has introduced important cost-saving initiatives, such as cutting government expenses by almost $150 billion for the fiscal year 2026.

These efforts have resulted in the shutdown of some programs and have triggered public protests and outcry.

Mutual Admiration Between The Two

In spite of the controversies, Trump and Musk's relationship remains intact. Musk has also publicly endorsed President Trump, saying, "The more I've gotten to know President Trump, the more I like him. I love the guy; he's great."