Trump Pushes For Aggressive Tariff Hike Ahead of April 2: A Universal Tariff On The Horizon?

In a dramatic escalation of the US trade war, President Donald Trump is urging senior advisers to adopt a more aggressive stance on tariffs as the administration prepares for sweeping new trade measures. According to a Washington Post report citing multiple sources, Trump remains resolute in his pursuit of tariffs despite concerns from Wall Street and Capitol Hill allies who have warned of potential economic fallout.

Universal Tariff Action

Trump has reportedly revived discussions around a controversial universal tariff—an unprecedented move that would impose levies on most imports, regardless of their country of origin. Reports are indicating that Trump regrets not implementing broader tariffs during his first term, blaming advisers for convincing him to pull back at the time.

The idea of a universal tariff signals Trump’s willingness to upend longstanding trade relationships and double down on protectionist policies to reshape the US economy. Trump’s tariff push aligns with his belief that the measures will bring back manufacturing jobs, strengthen American industries, and generate trillions in government revenue.

However, critics argue that the strategy could disrupt global supply chains, hurt U.S. consumers with higher prices, and invite retaliatory measures from key trading partners. The White House has yet to confirm how seriously the idea of a universal tariff is being considered, but the renewed discussions signal a potential shift in US trade policy.

Discussion After April 2

On Friday, Trump suggested he was open to negotiating individual deals with countries seeking to avoid US tariffs, but such agreements would only be discussed after the administration announces reciprocal levies on April 2. As the deadline approaches, businesses, economists, and foreign governments are gearing for impact, warning that a global trade war could disrupt markets and stifle economic growth.

The next few weeks could be pivotal for US trade policy as well as for the global economy, with Trump determined to wield tariffs as a tool for economic leverage.