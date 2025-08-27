Trump's Latest Ultimatum: Harvard University Faces $500 Million Bill

United States President Donald Trump has demanded Harvard University to pay "nothing less than $500 million" to restore its frozen federal research funding.

While speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, trump told Education Secretary Linda E. McMahon not to negotiate a lower figure, a report by The Harvard Crimson said.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

"We want nothing less than $500 million from Harvard. Don't negotiate, Linda," Trump said, adding, "They've been very bad. Don't negotiate."

What Is Behind This Decision?

For the first time, the White House has publicly tied a specific figure to the case. The Trump administration had frozen over $2 billion in Harvard's research grants earlier this year, and the University has challenged the decision in federal court.

Harvard asked US District Judge Allison D. Burroughs to rule before September 3, when the school would need to begin shutting down federally funded projects if the freeze remains.

Additionally, Burroughs has also questioned the administration's legal reasoning, calling some arguments "a little bit mind-boggling."

Trump administration is seeking to transfer the case to the US Court of Federal Claims, a move that could slow Harvard's efforts to recover funding.