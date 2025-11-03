Trump's 'Open Up The Country' Message To Democrats As US Shutdown Threatens Millions

US President Donald Trump delivered a clear message on Sunday, urging Democrats to end the government shutdown. The President specifically accused the Democratic Party of actively obstructing efforts aimed at getting federal agencies back up and running.

According to the reports, this comes in the midst of an escalating budget dispute that has resulted in hundreds of thousands of federal employees missing paychecks and jeopardised essential government operations.

Trump's Blunt Call for Action

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Sunday, Trump urged Democrats, saying, "All they have to do is open up the country," highlighting what he described as repeated Republican efforts to resolve the standoff. "We voted 14 times to open up the country," he said.

The president pointed out that just five Democratic votes in the House could break the deadlock, noting that Republicans have consistently supported reopening measures while Democrats have blocked them each time.

This comes amid a bitter budget battle now in its second week, where Democrats are holding firm on tying any funding deal to an extension of federal tax credits for private health insurance purchases. Republicans, under Trump's leadership, insist on reopening the government first before negotiating further healthcare aid.

Widespread Fallout from the Shutdown

The shutdown's effects are rippling across the nation, as noted by the reports. Around 750,000 federal employees have been furloughed, with essential workers like law enforcement and border agents clocking in without paychecks. The administration has prioritised compensation for troops and critical staff to keep operations running.

Economically, the Congressional Budget Office warns that the partial closure could knock 1.5% to 2% off fourth-quarter GDP, translating to a potential $7 billion to $14 billion hit if it drags on, according to the reports.

Perhaps most alarmingly, some 42 million Americans face the loss of food stamp benefits starting Saturday as funding runs dry, threatening immediate hardship for low-income families.

Trump brushed aside ideas of intricate bargains, stressing simplicity in his remarks. "It is a much easier situation than that," he told reporters. "If they vote to open up the country immediately, we don’t even need to think about that."

As per the reports, as the government shutdown entered its 33rd day, the Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, presented Trump as a man who is angry and desperate to break the impasse to ease the mounting pain for ordinary Americans.