Trump Says ‘I’d Like China To Help Us Out’ In Managing Russia Ties

US President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he wants China’s assistance in navigating Washington’s strained ties with Moscow. “I'd like China to help us out with Russia,” Trump said. “I'd like to see China help us out.”



The remarks come as Trump begins a five-day Asia tour, his first visit to the region and the longest overseas trip since taking office in January. The itinerary includes stops in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, with the potential highlight being a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Trade Tensions Cast Shadow Over Diplomacy

Trump’s visit arrives amid rising trade tensions between the US and China, with both sides escalating tariffs and threatening to block exports of critical minerals and high-tech goods. Officials familiar with the discussions noted that neither side expects a major breakthrough to restore pre-2025 trade relations.



Instead, negotiators aim for modest compromises, including limited tariff relief, China’s purchase of US goods like soybeans and Boeing aircraft, or minor regulatory concessions. In return, the US might ease restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports, while China could relax curbs on rare earth materials.



US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described a potential Trump-Xi encounter as a “pull-aside,” suggesting a brief informal meeting. Trump, however, emphasized the meeting could be “pretty long” and allow both nations to “work out a lot of our questions and our doubts and our tremendous assets together.” Beijing has not yet confirmed the meeting.



A Transactional Asia Tour

Trump’s trip underscores his pragmatic, transactional approach to foreign policy. In Malaysia, he is expected to attend the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, where a ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia may be signed—a pact Trump has promoted as part of his image as a global peacemaker.



In Japan and South Korea, the focus will shift to trade, investment, and reinforcing regional security partnerships. Media reports view these stops as tests of Trump’s diplomacy amid ongoing global conflicts, economic friction with China, and the fragile Israel-Gaza ceasefire that the administration highlights as a key achievement.



(With Inputs From Reuters)



