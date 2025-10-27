Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 27 October 2025 at 12:55 IST

Trump Says New Fed Chair Decision Might Be Made By Year-End

U.S. President Donald Trump said the decision on the next Federal Reserve chair could come by year-end, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirming five shortlisted candidates after Thanksgiving.

Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
Federal Shutdown I US Economic Data
Federal Shutdown | Image: Federal Shutdown I US Economic Data
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

 U.S. President Donald Trump said a decision on the next Federal Reserve chair might be made by the end of the year.

"Maybe by the end of the year, we'll make a decision on the Fed," he told reporters on the Air Force One.

"We're going to do a second round, and we hope to present a good slate to the president right after Thanksgiving," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Advertisement

The pool of candidates has been narrowed to five, including Trump's aide Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, current Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and BlackRock executive Rick Rieder, Bessent said. 

Advertisement

Published By : Gunjan Rajput

Published On: 27 October 2025 at 12:55 IST