Trump Says New Fed Chair Decision Might Be Made By Year-End
U.S. President Donald Trump said the decision on the next Federal Reserve chair could come by year-end, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirming five shortlisted candidates after Thanksgiving.
U.S. President Donald Trump said a decision on the next Federal Reserve chair might be made by the end of the year.
"Maybe by the end of the year, we'll make a decision on the Fed," he told reporters on the Air Force One.
"We're going to do a second round, and we hope to present a good slate to the president right after Thanksgiving," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
The pool of candidates has been narrowed to five, including Trump's aide Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, current Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and BlackRock executive Rick Rieder, Bessent said.
Published On: 27 October 2025 at 12:55 IST