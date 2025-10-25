Trump Seeks Asia Mineral Deals To Cut China’s Grip Ahead Of Xi Meeting

According to senior US officials, Trump’s trip underscores Washington’s push to diversify supply chains and enhance access to critical minerals amid escalating tensions with Beijing.

Officials briefing reporters on Friday said Trump’s team aims to “unlock the region’s resources” to fuel industrial growth, strengthen supply chains, and attract fresh investments to the United States. While they did not specify which agreements were on the table, the plan is clearly designed to increase economic leverage ahead of Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Rare Earths at the Centre of U.S.-China Tensions

A major focus of Trump’s agenda will be rare earth minerals, materials essential for manufacturing advanced technology, defence equipment, and renewable energy systems. China, which dominates the global supply of these critical minerals, has tightened export controls in response to Washington’s recent trade restrictions, intensifying the economic standoff.

China’s grip on the supply chain for those metals has been a key point of leverage for Xi in the trade fight. Trump, in turn, has threatened to impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods by November 1 if Beijing doesn’t ease its restrictions.



Earlier this week, Trump also signed a landmark $8.5 billion pact with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to strengthen U.S. access to critical minerals, a move that analysts view as part of a broader effort to build alternative mineral pipelines outside China.



Trade Talks and Tariff Threats Ahead of Xi Meeting

Trump’s Asia itinerary includes stops in Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit, Japan, and South Korea for the APEC summit, culminating in a face-to-face meeting with Xi. The discussions are expected to cover trade, rare earth access, and a possible extension of a tariff agreement set to expire in November.

The Trump administration on Friday also announced an investigation into whether China has honoured its commitments under a limited trade deal signed during Trump’s first term, raising the possibility of additional tariffs.



Beyond minerals, Trump’s agenda reportedly includes urging Xi to resume Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans, curb fentanyl trafficking, and pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.



Building Regional Alliances

In addition to his meeting with Xi, Trump will hold bilateral discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Seoul is expected to finalize a trade and investment pact with Washington aimed at lowering tariffs and expanding cooperation on supply chain security.



As Trump prepares for one of his most consequential diplomatic tours yet, his administration is making it clear that the goal is not only economic, but strategic. The effort to secure rare earth access and strengthen regional alliances marks the latest phase in Washington’s bid to counter Beijing’s dominance in global trade and critical resources.



(With Inputs From Bloomberg)



Read More - IndusInd Bank's Ex-Deputy Chief Deposits Insider Trading Gains With SEBI

