Trump Sets 10% Tariff As ‘Floor’ For Trade Deals, Hints At Limited Exceptions - Report

While hinting at possible exemptions, Trump declared a 10% tariff as the “floor” for countries seeking to secure favourable trade terms with the United States. “There could be a couple of exceptions for obvious reasons but I would say 10 per cent is a floor,” Trump told reporters en route to Florida. He declined to elaborate on what those “obvious reasons” might be or indicate any significant change in policy direction. Markets Whiplashed by Tariff Volatility The remarks capped a tumultuous week for both equity and bond markets, as businesses and investors attempted to digest the implications of Trump’s sweeping new levies.

The rebound was buoyed by reports that a Federal Reserve official signaled the central bank’s readiness to stabilize markets if needed. US 10-year Treasury yields, which had surged to multi-decade highs during the week, cooled slightly but still posted their steepest weekly increase in more than 20 years.



US-China Trade Clash Escalates

China, the world’s second-largest economy, now faces a 145% US import duty—a historic level in modern trade policy. In retaliation, Beijing announced it would raise tariffs on all US imports to 125%, matching Washington’s latest move while maintaining an existing 20% baseline.



Although China vowed not to mirror any further tariff hikes, it reiterated a tough stance, promising to “fight to the end” with unspecified countermeasures.

Bloomberg Economics warned that the trade battle—now targeting $690 billion in goods—will push US tariff levels to historic highs and risk broader economic fallout, both domestically and globally.



Trump Shrugs Off Market Turmoil and Bond Jitters

Despite mounting concerns from economists and investors, Trump dismissed the week’s market swings.



“I think the markets were solid today. I think people are seeing we’re in great shape,” he said.



He also emphasised the US dollar's supremacy as the global reserve currency, dismissing any speculation that countries might abandon it.



“If a nation said we’re not going to be on the dollar, I would tell you that within about one phone call they would be back on the dollar. You always have to keep the dollar,” Trump said.

Trump acknowledged the recent turbulence in the US bond market, which some believe contributed to his tariff pause earlier in the week.



“The bond market’s going good. It had a little moment but I solved that problem very quickly,” he claimed.