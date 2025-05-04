Trump Signals Possible Extension of TikTok Deadline Beyond June 19 Amid China Tariff Standoff

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated he is open to further extending the June 19 deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. operations if a deal isn’t reached by then. The deadline, mandated by a bipartisan law passed last year, has already been extended twice—first to April and then to the current June cutoff.

In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press taped at Mar-a-Lago and airing Sunday, Trump said, "I would... I’d like to see it done," suggesting flexibility on the timeline. Trump, who began his second presidential term in January, also expressed affection for the short-video platform that played a key role in boosting his appeal among younger voters during the 2024 election. “TikTok is very interesting, but it will be protected,” he added.

The proposed deal, which would create a new U.S.-based entity majority-owned by American investors, has been stalled following China’s refusal to approve the arrangement. The breakdown came after Trump imposed steep new tariffs of up to 145 per cent on Chinese imports, escalating trade tensions.

Democratic lawmakers argue Trump lacks the legal authority to keep extending the deadline, and critics question whether the proposed divestiture would meet U.S. national security standards.

Despite the gridlock, a source close to ByteDance’s U.S. investors said negotiations continue, though progress hinges on resolving the broader U.S.-China tariff dispute.

Trump acknowledged China’s eagerness to strike a deal, citing the damaging impact of the new tariffs on its economy. While he ruled out dropping tariffs to get Beijing to the table, he hinted they could eventually be reduced as part of a larger agreement.