Trump Slaps 30% Tariffs on EU and Mexico in Escalating Trade Clash

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday sharply escalated trade tensions with two of America's biggest trading partners, announcing that all goods imported from the European Union and Mexico will face a new 30% tariff starting August 1.



The surprise move was revealed in formal letters posted to Trump’s social media platform, in which he argued that the new tariff rates are necessary to address what he called “unfair trade practices” and to restore balance to U.S. trade relationships.

“These countries have benefited from decades of one-sided trade deals at the expense of American workers and industries,” Trump wrote. “Starting August 1, we will impose a 30% tariff on all goods imported from the European Union and Mexico until they negotiate fair and reciprocal agreements.”



The sweeping measure would apply across sectors—from automobiles and industrial machinery to agricultural products and consumer goods—threatening to disrupt supply chains and increase costs for U.S. businesses and consumers alike.

Economists warn that the move risks reigniting trade wars with two critical partners. The European Union is America’s second-largest trading partner after China, while Mexico is the largest U.S. trading partner by volume thanks to the integrated North American supply chain.



The EU and Mexico have yet to officially respond, but both have previously indicated they would retaliate against any new U.S. tariff measures. Analysts expect potential counter-tariffs targeting American agricultural exports, energy products, and manufactured goods.



Business groups were quick to condemn the announcement. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce called the tariffs a “tax on American consumers” that would “hurt American competitiveness and jobs.” Trade associations representing automakers, retailers, and farmers also warned of price hikes and supply disruptions.



Trump’s latest tariff decision reflects his broader economic strategy, which includes aggressive use of trade barriers to extract concessions from trading partners and reshape global supply chains in favor of domestic production.

With the August 1 deadline looming, the move sets up a tense period of negotiation—and potential retaliation—that could rattle global markets and test diplomatic ties between the U.S., Europe, and Mexico.



Also Read: Google Hires This Indian AI Team In A Massive Rs 20,000 Crore Deal