Trump Tariff Tremors: Layoffs, Job Cuts in Indian IT Sector in 2025?

India’s $283 billion Information Technology (IT) sector is bracing for potential disruptions following former U.S. President Donald Trump ’s proposed tariffs on imported goods. While the tariffs primarily target physical products, their broader economic impact could extend to IT service providers such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ), and Wipro , which rely heavily on U.S.-based clients.

Root Cause

Indian IT giants generate a substantial portion of their revenue from American businesses. If tariffs drive up costs and create economic uncertainty in the U.S., companies may tighten their budgets, leading to reduced IT spending, fewer contracts, and delayed projects for Indian firms.

Industry experts warn that a slowdown in client spending could force global firms to reassess their hiring plans, potentially resulting in job losses.

Early Market Jitters

Investor concerns have already begun surfacing in the stock market. Shares of major Indian IT firms declined following the tariff announcement, with the Nifty IT index dropping nearly 1.5%. Uncertainty over demand from U.S. clients has raised fears of revenue stagnation, prompting a cautious outlook from market analysts.

More Layoffs Expected?

While no major IT firm has officially announced job cuts, industry insiders predict that a prolonged slowdown in deal-making could compel companies to streamline their workforce. Additionally, with the rise of automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI), firms may explore ways to optimize operations, potentially leading to layoffs or reduced hiring in 2025.

Time for Reinvention

To navigate these challenges, Indian IT companies are expected to diversify their client base, expand into European and Asian markets, and invest in AI-driven solutions. Some industry experts also anticipate an increase in local hiring in the U.S. to mitigate outsourcing risks.