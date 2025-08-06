After Warning India of Another Tariff Hike Over Russia Oil Imports, Trump Now Drops a Cryptic Rate Clue

His comments came during a press conference at the White House on Tuesday (local time), initially convened to discuss the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

When asked about imposing a 100% tariff on countries importing Russian oil, particularly India. Trump denied stating any specific figure.



“I never said a percentage,” Trump told reporters. “But we’ll be doing quite a bit of that. We’ll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time… We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We’re going to see what happens.”



Tariff Tensions Mount Amid Oil Trade with Russia

President Trump’s remarks mark a continuation of his tough stance against countries that continue trading with Russia despite Western sanctions. According to a Reuters report, Trump said he would increase the tariff rate on Indian imports from the current 25% to a much higher figure within 24 hours, citing India’s ongoing purchase of discounted Russian crude oil.

“They’re fueling the war machine, and if they’re going to do that, then I’m not going to be happy,” Trump told CNBC, according to Reuters.



Although Trump did not confirm the new tariff rate, his administration had earlier imposed a 25% “reciprocal tariff” on India, and he has now signalled more punitive action if India’s Russian oil imports continue.



On Monday, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to further attack India’s energy policy, alleging profiteering.



“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits,” Trump posted.

“They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”



Nikki Haley Warns: Don’t Burn Ties with India, Target China Instead

Trump’s rhetoric has sparked a political debate, even among Republicans. Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and ex-presidential contender Nikki Haley criticized the proposed tariff escalation. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Haley warned against jeopardising a strategic partnership with India while accusing Trump of going soft on China.

“India should not be buying oil from Russia. But China, an adversary and the number one buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, got a 90-day tariff pause,” Haley wrote.

“Don’t give China a pass and burn a relationship with a strong ally like India.”



Haley's remarks spotlight a broader concern among US foreign policy circles, that punishing allies like India could weaken strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific at a time when Beijing’s global influence is rising. She was the last major rival to exit the Republican primary race last year and remains an influential conservative voice on international affairs.

India Yet to Respond; Global Markets Watch Closely



India has not issued an official response to Trump's latest statements. However, policy experts believe New Delhi will weigh its strategic autonomy and economic interests before adjusting its Russian oil strategy.



India has repeatedly defended its purchases of Russian crude as a necessary measure to maintain energy security and stabilise domestic prices. Indian officials have also stated that the purchases are in compliance with international sanctions and are often settled outside the dollar system.



Meanwhile, global markets are watching closely. Any spike in tariffs could impact bilateral trade, and sectors such as pharmaceuticals, IT services, textiles, and automotive exports may be particularly vulnerable to tariff hikes.



What’s Next: Diplomatic Chill or Strategic Reset?

With a potential meeting with Russian officials looming and a renewed threat of tariffs on India, Trump’s stance may further complicate global diplomatic relations. If implemented, the tariffs could trigger retaliatory measures from India, risking a chill in one of Washington’s most crucial bilateral relationships in Asia.

