Trump–Putin Alaska Meeting: What Really Happened Behind Closed Doors

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský warned: “If Putin were serious about negotiating, he would not have been attacking Ukraine all day today.”



4. Kyiv’s Exclusion and Anger

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not part of the meeting. He has repeatedly rejected any land-for-peace deal, demanding firm U.S. security guarantees. Opposition lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko accused Putin of using the summit to “buy time” while continuing military operations.



5. Fighting Unabated During Talks

Even as the talks unfolded, Ukrainian drones struck Russian regions Rostov and Bryansk, and eastern Ukraine remained under air raid alerts, stark reminders of the war’s intensity.



6. Symbolic Optics for Putin

For the Kremlin, the summit allowed Putin to appear as a legitimate global player, despite sanctions and isolation. The red-carpet reception in Alaska gave Moscow a propaganda win.



Inside the Negotiations: Land Swaps, Prisoner Exchanges, Security Guarantees

Trump later told Fox News that discussions included land swaps, prisoner exchanges, and “security for Ukraine not based on NATO.” He said, “Those are points that we negotiated and those are points we largely agreed on. Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they’ll say no.”



While details remain unclear, such proposals raise concerns in Kyiv and Europe about concessions being discussed without Ukrainian participation.



Trump’s Shifting Tone on Russian Oil and Tariffs

The talks also spilled into economic diplomacy. Trump suggested he might delay retaliatory tariffs on countries buying Russian oil for “two or three weeks,” citing progress with Putin. Earlier, he imposed steep tariffs on Indian exports over its continued oil purchases from Russia.



“When you lose your second largest customer, and you’re probably going to lose your first largest customer, I think that probably has a role,” Trump told Fox News, crediting U.S. tariffs with pushing Moscow to the negotiating table.



Read More - Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: Diplomatic Wins & Market Relief — Ajay Bagga



India, however, has denied halting Russian oil imports. Indian Oil Corporation chief A.S. Sahney clarified there is “no pause” and purchases remain based on economic considerations, despite U.S. pressure.



Reactions Across Capitals

Washington’s Balancing Act

The US delegation, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff, highlighted the strategic importance of the summit. Still, officials admitted no binding commitments emerged.



Moscow’s Spin

Russian media portrayed the talks as constructive, with Putin claiming readiness to work with Trump on Ukraine’s security. Yet he avoided details, keeping negotiations tied to Moscow’s political demands.



Kyiv’s Deep Concerns

Zelenskiy, speaking before the summit, had urged “necessary steps” to end the war, reminding Washington: “We are counting on America.” His exclusion has left Ukrainians uneasy about how their interests were represented.



European Allies Skeptical

European leaders welcomed US mediation but doubted Putin’s sincerity. With no ceasefire and continued attacks, skepticism about Russia’s willingness to compromise remains high.



Trump’s Peace Promise Tested

The Alaska talks exposed the gap between Trump’s campaign promise. that he could end the Ukraine war in a single day, and the reality of complex geopolitics. After the summit, he conceded brokering peace was “tougher than expected.”



For now, the idea of a three-way meeting with Zelenskiy, once floated by Trump, appears unlikely.

