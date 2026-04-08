Trump’s 2-Week Ceasefire: What To Expect From Nifty 50, & Sensex Today?

The Indian stock market benchmark bourses, Nifty 50 and Sensex are expected to be trading higher on Wednesday after the announcement of the US-Iran 14-day ceasefire deal, which has already triggered a rally across markets.

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty has signalled a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,840 level, nearly 689 points higher from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market extended its rally for the fourth consecutive session and ended higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing over 23,100 level.

The Sensex jumped 509.73 points, or 0.69%, to close at 74,616.58, while the Nifty 50 settled 155.40 points, or 0.68%, higher at 23,123.65.

Advertisement

The Iranian side has accepted US President Donald Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks as well as a pause in military operations.

Advertisement

Market expert Ajaya Bagga noted, “South Korea’s benchmark Kospi rose 5 per cent on news of a conditional two-week Middle East ceasefire and an easing of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.”

"The rally has lifted a broad range of sectors, with memory chipmaker SK Hynix gaining 9 per cent and conglomerate Doosan surging nearly 14 per cent," he said.

Further, he noted, "The wave of buying triggered a market stabilisation mechanism, marking the seventh activation of such volatility curbs this year for a market highly sensitive to external shocks."

Commenting on Japanese stocks, he said it "surged by 4.75 per cent in the first 15 minutes of trading on Wednesday as news of a conditional ceasefire between the US and Iran triggered a massive relief rally.

"The sharp rise in shares, which was accompanied by US crude oil futures dropping below $100 per barrel, took the Japanese benchmark stock index to a one-month high," according to Bagga.

On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its monetary policy today. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to maintain a status quo on repo rate.

Sensex, Nifty 50 Today I Prediction

Sensex indicated gradual strengthening with formation of higher highs and higher lows on lower time frames, signalling a continuation of the short-term recovery witnessed.