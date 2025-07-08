Trump’s 2025 Tariff List Out! Check What These 14 Countries Are Being Charged For

The United States President Donald Trump has announced a fresh round of tariffs as he has released a list of countries facing higher tariffs on their exports to the US.

Trump's Letters

Trump confirmed on Monday that letters have been sent to several nations warning them that if new trade agreements are not reached by August 1, 2025, higher import duties will be implemented.

The first of these letters were sent to Japan and South Korea and similar notices were eventually sent to 12 other countries including South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Bosnia, Serbia, Kazakhstan and Tunisia.

"For the most part," Trump said that he was content to impose the duties, while adding that negotiations are still open with some nations.

Additionally, while speaking at the White House Trump said that deals have already been made in United Kingdom, China, and Vietnam, and that talks with India are progressing well. He also added that talks with some other countries are showing willingness to negotiate, so the letters were simply sent without further discussion.

According to him, August 1, 2025 as the deadline was not entirely fixed and could be adjusted depending on how the negotiations go.

On Monday, the US President signed an executive order which delays the new tariff rates until then, which gives the targeted countries a few extra weeks to negotiate with Washington.

What Are The New Tariff Rates?

All goods from the countries Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Tunisia are expected to face a 25% tariff.

Laos and Myanmar will face 40% tariffs on their goods and South African goods will face a 30% duty.

Indonesian goods may face a 32% duty and Bangladesh will see 35% tariff rate. Indonesia exports footwear, palm oil and electronics and Bangladesh is a supplier of affordable clothing.

Additionally, Thailand and Cambodia will face 36% duties, Bosnia and Herzegovina will face a 30% tariff rate, and Serbia will face 35% duties. Thailand is known to export electronics, seafood and machinery, while Cambodia supplies affordable clothing, leather products and furniture. Bosnia and Herzegovina export wood, metals and shoes and Serbia exports agricultural equipment and furniture.