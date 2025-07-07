Donald Trump’s All-Out War on BRICS: Tariffs, Taiwan Jets, and Tough Talks Exposed

In a dramatic escalation of tensions with the BRICS bloc, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose an additional 10% tariff on goods from any country supporting what he called "anti-American policies of BRICS." The warning, posted on social media, declared bluntly, “There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump’s move signals an aggressive stance as the U.S. administration confronts the growing cohesion of BRICS nations—including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—who together account for nearly half of the world’s population and roughly 40% of global GDP.

The threat follows a pointed statement from the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors condemning unilateral trade actions, including tariff hikes, as inconsistent with World Trade Organization rules. BRICS leaders vowed to “safeguard and strengthen” the multilateral trading system while warning that trade wars risk plunging the global economy into recession. The BRICS bloc has strengthened its coordination in recent years, with Brazil embracing Chinese EV giant BYD’s production plans and eyeing technological innovation ties with India. Such moves highlight the group's intent to reduce Western economic dominance and promote South-South cooperation. Trump’s Multifront Strategy: Tariffs, Taiwan, and Countering Russia The tariff threat is part of a wider, full-spectrum confrontation with key BRICS members: China: The Trump administration recently dispatched jets to Taiwan in a show of force against Beijing’s pressure, signaling military resolve in addition to trade penalties.



US MAGA Trade Doctrine on Display



Trump’s hardline “America First” trade strategy has resurfaced forcefully, with tariffs positioned as both economic weapon and political message ahead of the U.S. elections.

He previously paused new tariffs for three months in April, but with that freeze expiring on July 9th, Trump announced that formal U.S. Tariff Letters will be delivered to targeted countries starting July 7th at noon Eastern time.

Officials expect these notices to warn of penalties for any nation seen aligning too closely with BRICS’s trade or finance strategies. In past statements, Trump has described China as a “currency manipulator” and criticized India as “one of the toughest negotiators,” laying the rhetorical groundwork for punitive duties.



BRICS Seen as a Threat

Inside Washington, policymakers view BRICS’s expanding cooperation as a direct geopolitical challenge. With new members and partners joining, BRICS is projected to command a quarter of global trade and investment flows, and its financing mechanisms pose an alternative to Western-led systems.



Analysts say Trump’s tariff threats, military signaling, and high-stakes diplomacy aim to sow divisions among BRICS members and limit their ability to challenge U.S. dominance.

Leaders Speak Out



All BRICS leaders have weighed in over recent months, with visuals and soundbites available underscoring their determination to build an open, rules-based, non-discriminatory trade order. Brazil’s president has emphasized industrial cooperation with India, while China’s Xi Jinping has called for reducing dependence on Western technologies and financial systems. The coming weeks are expected to see an intensifying war of words, new tariffs, and competing visions for the future of global trade.



