Turkish Airlines Stock Plunges 10% — Is Turkey's Pro-Pakistan Stance To Blame?

Turkish Airlines stock price nosedives 10 per cent amid growing rage over the West Asian nation's support for Pakistan against India post Operation Sindoor. | Image: Turkish Airlines

The shares of Turkish Airlines went crashing down 10 per cent over the course of the last month amid the growing public anger directed at cancellation of India's civil aviation links with the west Asian nation.

This comes after Turkey publicly supported Pakistan after India retaliated via Operation Sindoor to state-sponsored terrorism that claimed 26 lives in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

The flag-carrier of Turkey ended up facing the brunt of Indian public ire with widespread cancellations by international travellers to Turkey.

Reportedly, flight bookings to Turkey have witnessed a downtrend after dropping 60 per cent in the past one week. On the other hand, cancellations surged to 250 per cent.

What Triggered Turkish Airlines Stock Price Crash?

Amidst the current geo-political landscape, the shares of this Istanbul-headquartered airlines fell from 312.75 to 279.75 Turkish Lira, shedding 10.55 per cent during the same period.

According to experts, booking post Turkey stance to the recent India-Pakistan stand-off has affected the travel booking to the Arab country.

Nearly all statements coming from Turkiye post the relaliatory strike carried out by the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) were condemning the “provocative steps” and projecting it to have raised “the risk of an all-out war”.

The 1933-incorporated airlines faced fresh ire from the Government of India (GoI) after it decided to hold discussion with low-cost airline IndiGo on its codeshare and aircraft-leasing agreements with Turkish Airlines

Earlier, the Gurgaon-headquartered carrier Indigo had mentioned that Turkish Airlines was the sole carrier on the India-Turkey route, and the codeshare had helped alter the balance in favour of domestic travellers of this south Asian country by allowing for 56 flights per week between both countries.