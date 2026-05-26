TVS Motor Beats Global Peers To Top 'Durable Consumer Goods' Stock Charts

One of India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has ranked as the top company globally in the ‘Durable Consumer Goods’ category in the annual ‘Best Stocks in the World’ ranking published exclusively by Germany’s leading business weekly WirtschaftsWoche, based on the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Value Creators analysis.

The independent study evaluated more than 2,000 listed companies across 35 industries globally.

During 2021 to 2025, TVS Motor delivered an average annual Total Shareholder Return of approximately 51% — the highest in its global category, ahead of established peers from Japan, China, the US, and India.



As per the analysis, TVS Motor’s performance was driven primarily by strong revenue growth (22 percentage points) and a premium market valuation (18 percentage points), complemented by improving profitability and continuous strengthening of the balance sheet.

Sir Ralf Speth, Chief Mentor at TVS Motor Company, said, “This recognition by WirtschaftsWoche and BCG is the result of the consistent implementation of Chairman Sudarshan Venu’s clear strategic vision."

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“With this mindset — the ‘TVS Way’ — and under outstanding corporate leadership, the TVS team wins numerous international awards year after year, including accolades for environmental stewardship and exceptional product quality. TVS is synonymous with quality and a strong commitment to the environment, rooted in the skill of its people and built on manufacturing excellence. In symbiosis with this commitment, the company continues to advance energy-efficient solutions and strengthen its leadership in electric mobility.

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“Under TVS Motor Company’s ownership, Norton’s global resurgence is now clear. This storied and deeply revered brand is once again delivering a compelling combination of technology, design integrity, and dynamism. I am confident TVS Motor Company is strongly positioned for the future — delivering sustainable growth, strengthening global competitiveness, and creating long-term shareholder value. Recognition goes to the whole TVS team for their hard work and commitment.”



In its most recent fiscal year, TVS Motor Company built further on this momentum, posting its highest-ever annual sales of 5.89 million units, a 24% increase year-on-year (YoY), with international business growing 33% across more than 90 markets.

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