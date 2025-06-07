Two-Wheelers for the Long Haul: Budgeting for India’s Most Popular Ride

Two-wheelers are everywhere in India — from busy metros to rural towns. They’re affordable, fuel-efficient, and perfect for everyday commuting. But buying a bike or scooter involves more than just paying the sticker price. Here's how to budget smartly for your two-wheeler.

1. The real price

The ex-showroom price isn’t the final amount. Once you add road tax, registration charges, insurance, and accessories, the on-road price increase by Rs 10,000–Rs 15,000 or more. Always ask for a full price breakdown before buying.

2. EMIs: The real burden

Auto Loans make it easier to own a two-wheeler, but interest rates (9–20%) can increase your total cost. Paying a higher down payment helps reduce your monthly EMI and overall burden.

3. Operational expenses

Even with good mileage, riding daily means fuel bills of Rs 2,000–2,500 per month. Add servicing, spare parts, and occasional repairs, and you could be spending Rs 6,000–8,000 per year. These are costs that many owners don't keep in mind.

4. Insurance renewals

Insurance is a must — not just legally, but for your own protection. After the first year, many skip renewing it. A basic comprehensive plan costs Rs 1,000–1,500 a year and can save you enough in case of damage or theft.

Erosion of value

Two-wheelers lose resale value quickly. In 3–5 years, your bike’s value can drop by 30–50%. But regular maintenance and clean paperwork can help you get a better deal when you decide to sell.