UAE Leaves OPEC: How the Fujairah Bypass and BRICS Deals Will Redraw India’s Energy Security

The global energy landscape has entered a new era following the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) decision to exit OPEC. The move is set to dismantle decades of coordinated supply control, offering India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, a massive opportunity to rewrite its energy future.

From a trade perspective, the UAE’s departure marks a pivot from artificial scarcity to market-driven volume. Dhriti Mukherjee Pipil, Economic Advisor at the Economic Transformation Council and Trade Lead of TheNewssite.in, notes that this shows a shift to a more open production regime.

"Under OPEC, output was restricted through quotas to keep prices elevated and predictable. With the UAE stepping out, it is likely to expand production to strengthen its market share," Pipil explains. This increase in global supply is expected to exert downward pressure on oil prices, a major win for New Delhi’s macro-stability. "Lower crude prices improve the terms of trade, reduce the oil import bill, and help manage cost-push inflation," she adds, noting that even marginal price reductions generate significant welfare gains for India’s energy-intensive transport and production systems.

The ‘Fujairah’ Maritime Advantage

While the economic outlook improves, the move's maritime logistics offer a physical advantage. Captain Sudhir Kandhari, a Master Mariner and Hydrographic Surveyor, points out that the UAE's focus on the port of Fujairah, located outside the Strait of Hormuz, is a game-changer for Indian refiners.

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"Fujairah is not another Hormuz; it is a controlled exit in a difficult situation," Kandhari states. He notes that India’s proximity to this bypass route creates a natural advantage over East Asian buyers. "India’s advantage is not the discounted oil price. India’s advantage is distance," he explains, citing lower shipping costs and fuel consumption for tankers heading to India’s west coast.

Strategic Bargaining and the BRICS Lever

The UAE’s autonomy empowers India’s diplomacy. Dhriti Mukherjee Pipil highlights, "As producers compete, India’s bargaining power improves. It can secure better pricing, diversify suppliers, and negotiate more flexible contracts, thereby strengthening energy security."

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India’s current geopolitical role amplifies this. Dr. Mansi, Coordinator at the Amity Centre for BRICS Studies, believes the UAE’s new status allows India to bypass traditional cartel constraints. "The UAE's exit from OPEC now gives India leverage to use its BRICS presidency to quietly broker bilateral energy deals outside the cartel frameworks," says Dr. Mansi. She argues that India can now move faster on oil trades in local currency (Rupee-Dirham), utilizing its robust digital finance architecture within the BRICS+ framework.

Managing the Risks of Volatility

Despite the optimism, the transition away from OPEC’s "predictable" pricing carries inherent risks. Pipil warns that "without strong cartel coordination, price movements may become more volatile, especially in response to geopolitical disruptions."

However, the consensus among experts remains clear: the UAE’s exit weakens the Saudi-Russian price control and empowers major buyers like India. Captain Kandhari reinforces this shift. He says, "The UAE’s move signals a shift in the Gulf oil landscape, away from cartel rules and toward a more competitive, route-focused, and dollar-based system."