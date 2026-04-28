Huge Blow To Global Oil Markets: UAE Exits OPEC, OPEC+ Amid Energy Crunch

New Delhi: Amid the conflict in Iran and the chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz, the United Arab Emirates has made a major shift in its energy politics by exiting from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+, the two major intergovernmental organizations that coordinate global petroleum policies.

The decision, which will come into effect on May 1, marks a major setback to the oil-producing alliance, which is effectively led by Saudi Arabia.

The decision signals weakening coordination between the Gulf countries, and it comes at a time when global markets have taken a hit owing to the war, and energy supply has come under strain.

The biggest concern that may have prompted UAE to take such a decision was the security of the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most critical energy corridor, through which a fifth of the world’s energy resources transit.

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Win For Trump

UAE's exit from the oil producers' group may indicate a big win for US President Donald Trump, who has earlier accused OPEC of "ripping off the rest of the world" by keeping oil prices artificially high.

In a sharp attack, Trump has also said that while the US defends OPEC members, they "exploit this by imposing high oil prices".

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Rift Between UAE And Gulf Nations