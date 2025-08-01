Uday Kotak’s ‘ROTI’ Recipe: Why Return On Time Invested Is India’s Missing Ingredient

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, under the “Legends” series, Uday Kotak, India’s leading banker and founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, presented a compelling case for an unconventional but urgent metric: ROTI, or Return on Time Invested.



"Each of us has a limited time on planet Earth, professionally or otherwise," Kotak began, as he explained the philosophy behind ROTI. "How do we increase return on our time invested? For every moment we spend, are we making progress at the speed we need to?"



Kotak stressed that ROTI is not merely a personal productivity tool, but a societal and institutional necessity for India’s growth.



What is ROTI?

Drawing parallels between economic theories and daily realities, Kotak said, “This actually comes from the concept of discounted cash flow, it’s the discounted cash flow of a lifespan.” He emphasised that systemic inefficiencies like delayed court verdicts and bureaucratic red tape diminish the nation’s collective ROTI.



"Why should cases in courts take years?" he asked. “It’s one of the most fascinating intergenerational stories, a grandfather's case still unresolved decades later. We must relentlessly focus on improving ROTI through judicial, administrative, and systemic reforms.”



ROTI in Manufacturing vs Services

Kotak also touched upon the challenges faced by India’s manufacturing sector, explaining how inefficient processes deter people from long-term investments in the space. “Why do people prefer services or food delivery jobs? Because ROTI in manufacturing is hard. We need to make it easier and more attractive,” he said.



Personal ROTI: More Than Just Money

Speaking about everyday choices, Kotak urged individuals to consciously evaluate how they spend their time.



“When you are doing your business, your work. Take your calls based on how you will get a return on what you're doing. Return is not just in financial terms. It could be pleasure, satisfaction, or learning,” he explained.



He emphasised the importance of mindfulness and measurement in daily life, adding, “There’s a finite time each of us has in our lives. And if we don’t measure return on our time, ROTI will really hurt us in terms of our long-term future.”



Redefining Success

Kotak’s insights go beyond balance sheets. His call for ROTI, at both individual and institutional levels, is a timely reminder that the real capital of a nation or a person is time. Measuring and improving the return on that time may well be India’s most important growth strategy.

