UIDAI Extends Free Aadhaar Update Deadline To June 2026: What It Means For You

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has given Aadhaar holders across the country another full year to update their documents online, free of cost. The new deadline—June 14, 2026—applies to individuals who wish to update their Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) on the myAadhaar portal.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), UIDAI said: “UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2026; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their Aadhaar.”



This move aims to help ensure accuracy in the Aadhaar database while encouraging citizens to maintain what UIDAI calls document hygiene.



Who Should Update Their Aadhaar?

UIDAI has specifically urged individuals who received their Aadhaar over 10 years ago and have not updated their documents since to use this opportunity. People whose names, addresses, or other demographic details have changed—due to marriage, relocation, or other life events—should also consider updating their Aadhaar.



Keeping Aadhaar details current is important, as the document is used extensively for accessing services like banking, healthcare, education, and government subsidies.



What Can Be Updated Online for Free?

The free online update service covers the following:

Proof of Identity (PoI): Documents with name and photograph

Proof of Address (PoA): Documents that mention the current residential address

Acceptable documents include:

Voter ID card

Passport

Utility bills (like electricity or water)

Ration card

Driving licence

These documents must be uploaded in PDF, JPEG, or PNG format and must be less than 2 MB in size.



It’s important to note that updating your mobile number, biometrics (fingerprint or iris), email ID, or photo still requires a physical visit to an Aadhaar Enrollment/Update Centre and will incur a nominal fee.

Why Was This Made Free?

Previously, updating Aadhaar documents online came with a Rs 50 fee. While that fee still applies to physical updates at Aadhaar centres, the online service has been made free as part of UIDAI’s efforts to encourage more people to update their records digitally and keep the Aadhaar database up to date.

How to Update Aadhaar Documents Online for Free

Follow these steps to update your Aadhaar details via the myAadhaar portal:

Visit: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Verify your details displayed in the profile

Select PoI document from the drop-down menu

Upload the PoI file (JPEG, PNG, or PDF; under 2MB)

Select PoA document from the drop-downU

Upload the PoA file (same format and size limit as above)

Give consent and submit

Download the acknowledgement receipt for future reference

Once submitted, the updated documents are reviewed by UIDAI. Upon successful verification, the changes are reflected in the Aadhaar record.



Important Points to Remember

Free only via online: The waiver applies only to updates done through the myAadhaar portal.

Deadline: June 14, 2026

No fee charged for PoI and PoA updates online

Physical updates still chargeable (Rs 50) and needed for changes to biometrics, mobile number, etc.

One update per document type is allowed under this free facility unless reinitiated for valid reasons



