Ujjivan SFB Stock Plummets 6%: Why Is It Declining Amid A Bullish Sentiment

Ujjivan SFB Stock Price: The shares of Bengaluru-based Ujjivan Small Finance Bank fell as much as 6% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 56.58 apiece after RBI declined the bank's application to transition from 'Small Finance Bank' to 'Universal Bank'.

The small finance bank's market cap declined to Rs 11,093 crore.

In 2026, the lender's stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 68 on January 23, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 38.91 on April 16, 2025.

Why RBI Rejected Ujjivan SFB's Universal Bank Application?

The Samit Ghosh established banking entity had applied for a voluntary transition into a universal bank on February 4, 2025, and has now received formal communication from the regulator returning its application. The main reason cited was insufficient diversification in its loan portfolio.

Advertisement

The company was incorporated in 2005 as Ujjivan Financial Services Limited (UFSL), a non-banking financial company founded by Samit Ghosh to provide microfinance to the “economically active poor.” After receiving a licence from the RBI, it commenced banking operations on February 1, 2017.

While the RBI acknowledged the bank’s recent efforts to rebalance its loan book, it emphasised the need for greater diversification before granting approval and advised the bank to reapply once it demonstrates a more balanced portfolio.

Advertisement

“The RBI took note of the bank’s recent efforts towards diversification of its loan portfolio. However, they were of the view that there is scope for further progress in this area. Therefore, RBI has returned the application and advised the bank to consider reapplying after achieving a more diversified loan portfolio,” the bank informed bourses via an exchange filing dated April 13.