UltraTech Cement Q4 Results 2025: Aditya Birla Group Company's Net Profit Up By 9.5%; Declares Dividend of Rs 77.5 - Details

UltraTech Cement Q4 Results 2025: UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has announced the quarterly results for the year ended March 31, 2025.

The cement manufacturer's net profit has increased by Rs 216.21 crore, growing from Rs 2,258.58 crore to Rs 2,474.79 crore compared to the previous year. This is a rise of 9.57 per cent.

UltraTech Cement Dividend 2025

Along with quarterly results, the company has also recommended a dividend of 775% at the rate of Rs 77.50/- per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended 31st March, 2025.

UltraTech Cement Q4 Results 2025 Earnings

UltraTech Cement has shown a solid financial performance in Q4 FY 2024-25. The company's consolidated net sales for the quarter stood at Rs. 22,788 Crore, an increase from Rs. 20,069 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year. This reflects a steady revenue growth.

The company’s EBITDA for Q4 FY 2024-25 was Rs. 4,721 Crore, a slight increase from Rs. 4,250 Crore in Q4 FY 2023-24, indicating strong operational efficiency. However, finance costs rose to Rs. 475 Crore, up from Rs. 261 Crore in the same period last year, while depreciation and amortisation also increased to Rs. 1,125 Crore, compared to Rs. 815 Crore in Q4 FY 2023-24.

Tax expenses for Q4 FY 2024-25 were Rs. 626 Crore, down from Rs. 852 Crore in Q4 FY 2023-24, which reflects improved tax efficiency. The company also recorded an exceptional expense of Rs. 9 Crore for the quarter.