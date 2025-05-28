Union Bank FD-Linked Health Insurance Scheme: Features, Benefits & Key Details

There is one innovative product in the market, that is Union Bank’s FD linked health insurance called as Union Wellness Deposit to attract high-value fixed depositors. The scheme bundles a health insurance policy with a fixed deposit (FD), offering dual benefits that not only assures you returns but also provides much needed medical coverage.

What Is On Offer?

The offer is open to resident individuals who invest between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 3 crore for a fixed tenure of 375 days. The FD fetches 6.75 per cent interest (7.25% for senior citizens), slightly better than the rates offered by private giants like HDFC Bank (6.60 per cent) and ICICI Bank (6.70 per cent).

Free Insurance—But With Strings Attached



The scheme includes a complimentary super top-up health policy from Manipal Cigna with a Rs 5 lakh sum insured. However, this coverage kicks in only after the depositor has already spent Rs 5 lakh either from an existing policy or out-of-pocket. Also, the insurance is a one-time benefit and doesn’t get renewed with FD extensions. The policy covers only the primary account holder and comes with a 30-day waiting period.

Who Should Consider This?



According to financial experts, this scheme may appeal to senior citizens who already have a base health policy. The top-up could act as a cushion for unexpected hospital bills above their current policy limit.