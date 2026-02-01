Union Budget 2026: List Of Rare Disease & Cancer Drugs Exempted From Customs Duty

New Delhi: Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman made a major announcement for patients of cancer and rare disease in the Union Budget 2026-2027. Basic customs duty for 17 high-cost cancer drugs and medicines for seven rare diseases have been made duty free. The move is aimed at reducing treatment costs for patients who rely on imported drugs and medicines.

Here is the list of 17 cancer drugs and medicines that have been included for duty-free personal imports:

Ribociclib Abemaciclib Talycabtagene autoleucel Tremelimumab Venetoclax Ceritinib Brigatinib Darolutamide Toripalimab Serplulimab Tislelizumab Inotuzumab ozogamicin Ponatinib Ibrutinib Dabrafenib Trametinib Ipilimumab

In a major relief for people with rare diseases, the government has announced to that the import of required drugs, medicines and food for special medical purposes will be free from customs duty. Here is the list of seven rare diseases that have been included in the proposal:

Congenital Hyperinsulinemic Hypoglycemia (CHI) Familial Homozygous Hypercholestrolemia Alpha Mannosidosis Primary Hyperoxaluria Cystinosis Hereditary Angioedema Primary Immune Deficiency Disorders

Mental Health Care

The government of India also reaffirmed its commitment to mental health and trauma care. The government has proposed to strengthen and increase trauma care capacities by 50% in district hospitals by establishing emergency and trauma care centres.

During her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “There are no national institutes for mental healthcare in north India. We will therefore set up a NIMHANS-2 and also upgrade National Mental Health Institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur as Regional Apex Institutions."

How Much Has Been Allocated To Health Sector?

This year, the Union Budget has allocated ₹ 1,05,530.42 crores to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, reflecting an increase of 8.96% over the Revised Estimates of Financial Year 2025–26. Further, the allocation for Human Resources for Health and Medical Education, including the establishment of new medical colleges, upgradation of undergraduate and postgraduate seats and augmentation of nursing education, has been increased to ₹ 1,725 crore.