Union Budget 2026 Signals Strong And Forward-Looking Direction For India's Healthcare Ecosystem: Experts

The Union health budget for 2026 has been raised to Rs 1,04,599 crore, 18 per cent higher than last year.

According to Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, “The Union Budget 2026 sends a strong and timely signal that healthcare is central to India's growth and resilience. The Rs 10,000-crore Biopharma Shakti initiative, with its expanded network of NIPER institutes, 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites, and strengthened regulatory framework, will build a robust ecosystem for domestic biologics and biosimilars. The expansion of medical education and focus on strengthening cancer care at the district level reflect a forward-looking approach to India's evolving disease burden. The Budget's recognition of rising challenges such as obesity, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, lifestyle disorders, and mental health calls for greater emphasis on prevention, early diagnosis, and integrated care models.”

"Exemption of import duties on key cancer and rare disease medicines will significantly improve patient access and reduce treatment costs. Meanwhile, the proposed five regional healthcare hubs, which will combine clinical, educational, and research facilities, are expected to strengthen regional care delivery and innovation," he said.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, FICCI Mentor & Founder of Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said that the initiatives signal a strong and forward-looking direction for India's healthcare ecosystem.

He said, “The Union Budget's initiatives signal a strong and forward-looking direction for India's healthcare ecosystem, and there is clear relevance for diagnostic service providers. The push for Biopharma Shakti with a Rs 10,000 crore allocation over five years to boost domestic manufacturing of biologics and biosimilars underscores the government's intent to strengthen advanced treatment availability in India. This will not only help patients access critical therapies but also increase demand for high-quality diagnostics to guide and monitor those treatments.”

He also said that advanced diagnostics, research and rehabilitation facilities will strengthen collaborations with hospitals, “In addition, the Budget's plan to establish five regional medical tourism and integrated healthcare hubs in partnership with the private sector, featuring advanced diagnostics, research and rehabilitation facilities, provides new opportunities for labs to expand services and strengthen collaborations with hospitals and care centres.”

"The government's focus on allied health professionals is a major step toward strengthening our healthcare workforce. Training 1 lakh AHPs and 1.5 lakh caregivers will address critical gaps in allied and geriatric care. Coupled with initiatives in medical tourism and Ayurveda, this sets the stage for India to become a global hub for comprehensive healthcare," said Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare.

"The government's plan to set up five regional medical tourism hubs in partnership with the private sector is a game-changer for India's healthcare sector. With dedicated AYUSH centres integrated into these hubs, the initiative will promote holistic care while attracting international patients. Such measures not only strengthen India's position as a global destination for high-quality healthcare but also contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by boosting healthcare infrastructure and medical excellence nationwide," he said.

On Ayush and post-rehabilitation and medical tourism, Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare, said, "The proposal to establish regional medical hubs is a timely and strategic step towards positioning India as a global destination for medical value travel. By integrating clinical care, education, research, AYUSH, and post-treatment rehabilitation, this initiative addresses the entire continuum of care that international and domestic patients increasingly seek.

India is uniquely positioned to emerge as a global leader in medical tourism, backed by world-class medical infrastructure, highly skilled and internationally trained doctors, and a strong cost advantage that delivers high-quality care at a fraction of global prices."

"Public-private partnerships will be critical to the success of these hubs, and the healthcare industry is well placed to contribute clinical expertise, technology, and operational excellence. Beyond strengthening India's medical tourism ecosystem, this initiative will also create significant employment opportunities for doctors and allied health professionals, while accelerating innovation and skill development in the healthcare sector. We look forward to collaborating with the Government to help translate this vision into world-class healthcare infrastructure," he explained.

Amit Mookim, Board of Director and CEO of Immuneel Therapeutics and Member of NATHEALTH, said, “The Union Budget 2026-27 reflects a crucial inflection point in India's biopharma track. The exemption on essential cancer drugs and the inclusion of seven rare diseases for personal import ease patient access today, and the ₹10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti programme helps build domestic capacity moving forward. Both of these initiatives indicate a focus on affordability as well as long-term capacity buildup. With Biopharma Shakti's focus on biologics and biosimilars, the expansion of NIPERs and the strengthening of CDSCO build a strong platform for advanced platforms with the likes of cell and gene therapies, accelerating innovation pipelines and clinical translation. From my experiences with advanced cancer therapies in India, I believe that the focus of the government on training of allied health practitioners and caregivers is as vital for safely and ethically delivering high-performing, complex, care-intensive medicines at scale.”

"Regional medical hubs in relation to medical-value tourism also establish India as a preferred advanced care destination. Over the next five years, long-term policy clarity, workforce readiness, and manufacturing scale can take India beyond small-molecule dominance and drive equitable healthcare access by 2030 and put the country strongly on its track towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Scaling manufacturing, supported by regulatory clarity and clinical readiness, is how India can establish defensible leadership in the global biopharma space," he further said.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the Board of Management of Sir Gangaram Hospital, “India, with its varied healthcare delivery system and technology which competes with the best in the world, is ideally placed for international medical tourism. And the decision to set up medical tourism centres or specialised centres - details will be known later. I think it is a very healthy one, and this will definitely help in promoting medical tourism to this country.”

"Secondly, mental health is a burning topic. We have a very young and growing population in this country, and they have different types of stresses, and the incidence of mental problems is rapidly increasing due to the pressures and stresses of modern life. So, much more concerted effort in this regard is very welcome," he said.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, said, “The Union Budget 2026-27 sends a reassuring message that India's growth will be anchored in healthier citizens and stronger health systems. The continued focus on expanding public health capacity, strengthening prevention, and improving access across tier-2 and tier-3 India is consistent with the vision of Viksit Bharat.”

"We welcome the emphasis to deepen India's life sciences and innovation ecosystem through Biopharma SHAKTI, including new and upgraded education and research institutions and a nationwide network of 1000 accredited clinical trial sites. These steps will accelerate the development of advanced therapies and reinforce India's position as a trusted global destination for healthcare and life sciences," he said.