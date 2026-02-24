Union Cabinet Raises Equity Limit for Powergrid to ₹7,500 Crore Per Subsidiary

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affair (CCEA) has raised the equity limit of each subsidiary of Powergrid from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore under the extant Maharatna CPSE guidelines.

The Union Minister for Transport and Roadways, Nitin Gadkari, noted that this move would allow the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. to participate more effectively in "capital-intensive transmission projects, including Ultra High Voltage Alternating Current (UHVAC) and High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) networks."

The decision is also expected to enhance competition under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) framework, enabling faster development of critical transmission infrastructure and supporting India’s growing power demand and renewable energy integration.

