Union Home Minister Amit Shah Switches to Homegrown Zoho Mail, Urges Public To Contact Him On New Email ID

.Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced a significant change in his official digital communications. In a post on X (earlier Twitter), Shah revealed that he has switched his official email address to Zoho Mail, one of India’s prominent email service providers.

"Hello everyone, I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter," he wrote.

It is to be mentioned that Zoho Mail, developed by the Indian software company Zoho Corporation, is widely recognized for its secure, ad-free, and privacy-focused email platform. It offers features such as encrypted email communication, seamless integration with productivity tools, and a user-friendly interface suitable for both individuals and organizations.

By adopting Zoho Mail, Shah aligns with a growing trend of public officials using indigenous digital platforms to enhance data security and privacy. Furthermore, this move underscores the government’s broader push for self-reliance in digital services and support for homegrown technology solutions.

Earlier, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced his move to Zoho, India’s homegrown platform for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. In a recent tweet, the minister urged citizens to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for promoting indigenous products and services.

“I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. I urge all to join PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services,” the minister stated in its latest tweet.

By highlighting its utility and security, the minister’s move sends a strong signal to both government offices and the private sector to consider “domestic alternatives” over “foreign platforms”, as per tech industry observers