Oil Prices Jump 2% As US-Iran Tensions Escalate After Fresh American Strikes On Bandar Abbas Military Site Near Strait Of Hormuz

Oil prices jumped about 2% in early Thursday trading after Reuters reported fresh U.S. strikes overnight on an Iranian military site, escalating tensions even as Washington and Tehran negotiate to end their three-month conflict.

Brent crude futures rose $1.90, or 2.02%, to $96.19 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while the more active August contract gained $1.64 or 1.78%, to $93.89. The July contract is set to expire on Friday.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.73, or 1.95%, at $90.41.

Both benchmarks slipped more than 5% to touch their lowest in a month in the previous session on the possibility of a U.S.-Iran deal to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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The U.S. military launched new strikes in Iran targeting a military site that officials believed posed a threat to U.S. forces and commercial maritime traffic in the strait, a U.S. official told Reuters.

"Oil supply remains constrained, and key sticking points have yet to be resolved," ANZ commodity strategist Daniel Hynes said in a note.

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In the U.S., crude oil stockpiles fell by 2.8 million barrels last week, the sixth straight week of declines, according to American Petroleum Institute data.