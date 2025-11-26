Updated 26 November 2025 at 14:20 IST
Tesla expects Indian buyers of Model Y to recoup one-third of price in 4-5 years
Tesla India General Manager Sharad Agarwal says Indian Model Y buyers can save about one-third of its 6- price through fuel and maintenance savings over 4-5 years. Home charging costs one-tenth of petrol, and high resale value adds to savings despite steep import tariffs.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
US electric-vehicle maker Tesla expects Indian consumers to recoup about one-third of the Model Y's 6-million-rupee ($67,220) price tag in fuel and maintenance savings over the next 4 to 5 years, the company's India General Manager Sharad Agarwal said on Wednesday.
Tesla entered India in July and priced its Model Y about 70% higher than the cost of the car in the United States due to high taxes. India has 100% import tariffs on cars, which the firm's chief Elon Musk has called among the steepest in the world. Indian customers can save around 2 million rupees while buying a Model Y in terms of maintenance and petrol costs, Agarwal said at an event in Gurugram city, neighbouring Delhi.
Advertisement
"Plus, it has a high resale value. The cost of home charging is one tenth of petrol prices," he added.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 26 November 2025 at 14:19 IST