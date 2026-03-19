HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Quits Over 'Values And Ethics'; Keki Mistry Now Interim Head

The HDFC Bank said late on Wednesday that its part-time chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, had resigned citing differences with the lender over "values and ethics", and appointed insider Keki Mistry as interim part-time chairman.

U.S.-listed shares of HDFC Bank, India's largest private-sector lender, slipped 7% following the announcement. Its Mumbai-listed shares had closed 0.3% lower before the news on Wednesday.

"Certain happenings and practices within the bank, that I have observed over last two years, are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics," Chakraborty said in his resignation letter, without elaborating. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

"The RBI should be on top of the issue as HDFC Bank is a systematically important bank. But since the RBI has appointed a group insider Keki Mistry in his place it could mean less alarm for shareholders" said Amit Tandon, chief executive, Institutional Investor Advisory Services, a proxy advisory firm and HDFC Bank shareholder.

Chakraborty was appointed as part-time chairman in April 2021 for a three-year term and reappointed in May 2024 through May 4, 2027.

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During his tenure, HDFC Bank merged with housing finance firm HDFC Ltd in a $40 billion deal, creatinga financial services behemoth.

In his resignation letter, Chakraborty noted that benefits of the 2022 merger were "yet to fully fructify".

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