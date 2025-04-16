UPI Down Today? Netizens Flag Payment Failures Across India

Today, widespread reports have emerged indicating disruptions in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system across India. According to Downdetector, a platform monitoring service outages based on user feedback, complaints began pouring in from 10:45 am onwards.



Users took to social media platforms to express frustration, with one remarking, "Upi gateway is down, please check," while another tweeted, "It seems UPI down now, payment not happening. #upidown."



This outage has sparked concerns among users, with one commenter lamenting, "UPI's down again? Guess we're back to cash—hope you all enjoy crashing the economy AND your digital dreams in one go! #UPIFail."





Another user also commented, "My only humble request is if the server is down then make payment stop or make it error rather than stuck on processing this can be hilarious for some people if the big amount is proceed and we usually use UPI for instant payments…'





On April 12, users of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) faced widespread transaction failures due to a technical glitch, marking the third outage in less than two weeks. Reports from the outage tracking platform Downdetector indicated that complaints began pouring in after 11:30 am on that day.