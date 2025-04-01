UPI Not Working, Transaction Declines? NPCI Shares Update

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, acknowledged that certain “intermittent transaction declines” were faced by some banks due to the closing of the financial year. Taking to X, the organisation took cognizance of complaints from across the country and said that the issues in transactions such as UPI payment failures, failures in bank transfers and other related problems were ‘temporary’ and were likely because of the year-end closures by banks.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, NPCI clarified that while certain banks are experiencing temporary transaction issues, the UPI platform itself is unaffected. The NPCI is actively working with the concerned banks to resolve the matter at the earliest.

“Today, due to the financial year closing, some of the banks are facing intermittent transaction declines. UPI system is working fine, and we are working with the concerned banks for necessary redressal,” the NPCI tweeted.

UPI Down Today: Temporary Glitches

This temporary glitch arose during a peak time for financial transactions as businesses and individuals rush to complete end-of-year financial tasks. Several users took to social media and pointed out technical problems faced by various banking platforms. “Not working fine… SBI is worst as always,” said one user on X. “SBI accounts UPI IDs are not working,” said Shantanu Vaishnaw, another user.