  • UPI Rules From August 1: From Autopay Transactions To Balance Checks—Key Changes You Need To Know?

Updated 28 July 2025 at 19:24 IST

UPI Rules From August 1: From Autopay Transactions To Balance Checks—Key Changes You Need To Know?

If you are someone who is heavily dependent on UPI apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm, then you must know about key changes beginning next month.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
If you are someone who is heavily dependent on UPI apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm, then you must know about key changes beginning next month.

Starting from August 1, 2025, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is set to roll out several important changes in UPI to make it a faster, smoother and more secure payments platform.

Daily Limit Of 50 balance Checks

There will be a limit of 50 balance checks per day on a single UPI app. This step has been taken to stop unnecessary balance checks that put pressure on the system and slow it down.

Limit Of 25 Views On Linked Bank Accounts

Users will now be able to see their list of bank accounts just 25 times per day. This will help reduce the traffic on the system.

Autopay Transactions During Specific Hours

In case you use autopay for things like bills or SIPs or even OTT subscriptions, take not of the new time slots. From now on, autopay will only process payments before 10 am, between 1 pm and 5 pm and after 9:30 pm.

Failed Transaction Status Can Be Checked Only 3 Times

Users will be able to check the status of failed transactions just three times a day, with a minimum 90-second gap between each check. This will improve the system's efficiency and help with quicker refunds or successful retries.

Recipient's Name Will Appear Before Payment

A new feature has also already been in place since June 30, 2025, and it shows the name of the person or merchant receiving the payment before confirmation. This reduces the chances of sending the money to the wrong person.

Published 28 July 2025 at 19:24 IST