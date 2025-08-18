UPI Sees Explosive Growth: Daily Transactions Cross Record Rs 90,000 Crore in August

The Unified payments Interface (UPI) transactions have expanded significantly in 2025, both in terms of value as well as volumes, as per a report by the State Bank of India (SBI).

What Does The Report Reveal?

According to the report, the data shows that UPI continues to grow in leaps and bounds, becoming an even more integral part of India's digital payments ecosystem.

The report also noted that average daily transactions rose from Rs 75,743 crore in January to Rs 80,919 crore in July.

Additionally, the momentum further accelerated in August, with the average daily value touching Rs 90,446 crore.

The steady growth shows the deepening reliance on UPI for payments across the country. The report added that UPI transactions have expanded significantly both in value as well as volumes.

The rising trend is equally visible in volumes. The average daily transactions volumes rose by 127 million during the same period, reaching 675 million in August compared with January.

This clearly establishes that more and more Indians are using UPI for everyday payments, from small transfers to high-value transactions.

SBI's report also gave insights into the leading banks driving the UPI ecosystem.