Updated May 1st 2025, 14:18 IST

UPI Transactions To Get Faster Starting June 16: All You Need To Know

Starting June 16, 2025, UPI transactions, both debit and credit-based, are expected to take just 15 seconds to finish, as opposed to the 30 seconds taken now.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
UPI
UPI | Image: UPI

Starting from June 16, 2025, UPI transactions, both debit as well as credit-based, are expected to take just 15 seconds to finish, as opposed to the 30 seconds that it takes at present.

Why The Sudden Update?

This is happening because the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued a mandate which has directed a reduction in API response time for various financial as well as non-financial UPI activities.

What Is Response Time?

Response time is the total time that is taken for a transaction to get completed from the time of its initiation to the final settlement or confirmation of the transaction status.

Additionally, the response time for other activities such as checking transaction status and for transaction reversal (both debit and credit), will also get reduced by as much as 75%, effective June 2025.

As compared to the current response time of 30 seconds, finishing checking your transaction status or reversing erroneous transactions comes down to just 10 seconds.

Published May 1st 2025, 14:18 IST