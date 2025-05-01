UPI Transactions To Get Faster Starting June 16: All You Need To Know

Starting from June 16, 2025, UPI transactions, both debit as well as credit-based, are expected to take just 15 seconds to finish, as opposed to the 30 seconds that it takes at present.

Why The Sudden Update?

This is happening because the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued a mandate which has directed a reduction in API response time for various financial as well as non-financial UPI activities.

What Is Response Time?

Response time is the total time that is taken for a transaction to get completed from the time of its initiation to the final settlement or confirmation of the transaction status.

Additionally, the response time for other activities such as checking transaction status and for transaction reversal (both debit and credit), will also get reduced by as much as 75%, effective June 2025.