UPL Dividend 2025: Smallcap Firm Declares 300% Dividend In Q4 Results 2025 - Check Details

UPL Ltd, has announced a significant dividend payment off 300% for each stock worth a face value of Rs 2, each, for the shareholders in its final results for FY25 on Monday.

The Board of UPL, in a stock exchange filing said that the Board has approved a proposal for distributing 300% of Rs 6 dividend on each stock to the eligible shareholders.

UPL Board Declares Dividend

"The Board has recommended dividend of 300% i.e. Rs 6 per equity share on equity shares of Rs 2 each (on fully paid-up equity shares and partly paid-up equity shares in proportion to their share in the paid-up equity share capital)," the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

However, this dividend is subject to approval of members of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). UPL said that the dividend of Rs 6 will be paid or dispatched to the eligible shareholders within 30 days of the AGM.

The company is yet to announce the record date.

This is UPL's first dividend after the Rights Issue of equity shares in November 2024.

Previously, the firm has paid a dividend of Re 1 on each stock just before the rights issue of equity shares in 2024. In 2023 and 2022, UPL had paid a dividend of Rs 10 in each year to its investors.

UPL Q4 Results FY25

The consolidated net profit of UPL increased by more than 2,000% to Rs 896 crore for the March quarter. The firm had earned a profit of Rs 40 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Additionally, UPL's consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 stood at Rs 15,573 crore, up from Rs 14,078 reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA in the reporting quarter stood at Rs 3,191 crore while the margin was at 20.5%.