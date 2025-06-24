UPS Calculator: Unified Pension Scheme Calculator For Central Government Employees - How To Use, FAQs

While the government has announced the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for all Central Government employees in August 2024, from April 1, 2025, there is a lot of confusion around the calculation of UPS as well as several other frequently asked questions.

Therefore to address that, the Department of Financial Services (FS), which comes under the Ministry of Finance took to posting on social media to clarify certain things to UPS and NPS account holders.

What Did The DFS Say?

The DFS in a post on X said, " With the launch of the UPS, many tools are circulating on social media for comparing benefits under UPS and NPS. Employees are advised to use the UPS calculator by NPS Trust for credible comparison."

What Is The UPS Calculator?

The UPS calculator is a tool which helps you determine your pension amount upon retirement.

How To Use The UPS Calculator?

The calculator needs the following information to determine how much pension you will get after retirement:

Monthly average basic pay/ salary

Years of service

Pension amount or family pension amount

Using this Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) calculator, one can easily determine the monthly pension amount that a UPS subscriber can expect after retirement.