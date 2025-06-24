UPS Calculator: Unified Pension Scheme Calculator For Central Government Employees - How To Use, FAQs

Updated 24 June 2025 at 14:04 IST
While the government has announced the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for all Central Government employees in August 2024, from April 1, 2025, there is a lot of confusion around the calculation of UPS as well as several other frequently asked questions.
Therefore to address that, the Department of Financial Services (FS), which comes under the Ministry of Finance took to posting on social media to clarify certain things to UPS and NPS account holders.
The DFS in a post on X said, " With the launch of the UPS, many tools are circulating on social media for comparing benefits under UPS and NPS. Employees are advised to use the UPS calculator by NPS Trust for credible comparison."
The UPS calculator is a tool which helps you determine your pension amount upon retirement.
The calculator needs the following information to determine how much pension you will get after retirement:
Using this Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) calculator, one can easily determine the monthly pension amount that a UPS subscriber can expect after retirement.
Additionally, your family members can also use the UPS calculator to check the family pension they will receive after the retired employee's demise. A family pension is the pension amount given to the family members upon the death of a retired government employee.
