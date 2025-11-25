UPS Or NPS? Pros vs Cons - Which Scheme To Select Before November 30 Deadline

With just five days left, the clock is ticking for nearly 23 lakh central government employees and past NPS retirees to decide whether to switch to the newly introduced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) or stay with the existing National Pension System (NPS). The Ministry of Finance has set November 30, 2025, as the final deadline to exercise the option and no further extension is expected.

Why the Deadline Was Extended Twice

The Unified Pension Scheme was originally approved by the Union Cabinet on August 24, 2024 and rolled out from April 1, 2025. Employees were initially given until June 30, 2025, to opt in. Due to lukewarm response and fresh benefits announced later (including the crucial “switch-back” option to NPS), the government first pushed the date to September 30 and then, in a fresh communication to PFRDA, extended it again by two months till November 30, 2025.

As per the release dated November 25, 2025, “The last date for eligible employees and past retirees under NPS to opt for UPS is 30.11.2025.”

Who Can Still Opt for UPS?

The facility remains open for:

Existing central government employees covered under NPS

Past retirees who were under NPS

Legally wedded spouse of deceased past NPS retirees

As the release states, “All eligible employees and past retirees of the Central Government under NPS are urged to submit their UPS requests on time to avail these benefits.”

How to Submit Your UPS Option Before 30 November 2025

Eligible employees have two simple routes:

Online route: Log in to the CRA (Central Recordkeeping Agency) system operated by NSDL or Protean (formerly UTIITSL) and submit the request electronically. Physical route: Download the UPS option form, fill it, sign it, and submit it to your respective Nodal Office (Drawing & Disbursing Officer / Head of Office / PAO) latest by 30 November 2025.

Nodal offices have been directed to process all requests as per the prescribed procedure.

UPS vs NPS: Quick Comparison (What You Really Get)

Feature Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) National Pension System (NPS) Assured Pension Yes, 50% of average basic pay of last 12 months No, it is a market-linked scheme, no guarantee Family Pension 60% of pension the employee was drawing Market-linked annuity only Minimum Guaranteed Pension Rs 10,000 per month after 10 years of service No minimum guarantee Inflation Protection Dearness Relief (like OPS) No automatic indexation Lump-sum Payment Yes, along with gratuity Yes, 60% of corpus is tax-free Employee Contribution 10% of (Basic + DA) 10% of (Basic + DA) Government Contribution Higher - 18.5% (10% from Govt. + 8.5% from Pool Corpus) 14% On Resignation Pro-rata pension (recently added benefit) Only withdrawal of corpus Can Switch Back? Yes, you can revert to NPS later N.A. Tax Benefits Recent exemptions announced Partial (40% annuity mandatory at retirement)

Key Benefits That Make UPS Attractive

The government has sweetened the deal with several employee-friendly provisions announced recently:

Assured pension and family pension

Inflation-linked dearness relief

Lump-sum payment at retirement (in addition to gratuity)

Benefits even on resignation or compulsory retirement

Full tax exemption on commutation and gratuity (similar to Old Pension Scheme)

One-time option to switch back to NPS later, if desired

As the release highlights, “By opting for UPS, employees retain the flexibility to switch back to NPS at a later date, should they choose to exercise it.”

What Happens If You Miss November 30?