Urban Company IPO Day 3: What Today’s GMP Signals for Listing Gains

The IPO, which opened on September 10 and closed on September 12, comprised a fresh issue of 4.58 crore shares aggregating ₹472 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares worth ₹1,428 crore.



Urban Company IPO Subscription status

According to exchange data, retail investors subscribed 27.46 times the portion reserved for them. The non-institutional investor (NII) category was oversubscribed 42.35 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion (excluding anchor investors) subscribed 5.52 times.



Urban Company IPO GMP Today

Market participants tracking the grey market noted a GMP of ₹45 (as of 10:56 AM, September 12). With the IPO’s price band set at ₹98–₹103 per share, this implies an estimated listing price of ₹148 per share, translating to potential listing gains of nearly 44% for successful allottees.



Urban Company IPO Listing Date & Key Details

The allotment of shares will be finalised on September 15, with the company’s shares expected to list on the BSE and NSE on September 17, 2025. Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.



About Urban Company

Founded in December 2014, Urban Company is a tech-driven, full-stack online marketplace for home and beauty services.

Operating in 51 cities across India, the UAE, and Singapore (excluding those served through its Saudi Arabia joint venture), the platform lets consumers book a range of services — from cleaning, plumbing, electrical work, and appliance repair to beauty treatments and massage therapy — all delivered by trained, background-verified professionals.



Urban Company has also expanded into home solutions with its in-house brand ‘Native’, offering water purifiers and electronic door locks. The company supports its service partners through training, tools, financing, insurance, and branding, enhancing service quality and their earning potential.



