Urban Company Share Price Makes Blockbuster Debut on D-Street, Skyrockets 58% on NSE, BSE Debut!

Shares of Urban Company, India’s largest tech-enabled home services platform, made a blockbuster debut on Wednesday, listing at Rs 162.25 on NSE, a 57.5% premium over the IPO price of Rs 103. On BSE, shares opened at Rs 161, up 56% from the issue price. The Rs 1,900-crore IPO witnessed overwhelming demand, being subscribed over 103 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the charge with a 147-times subscription, while Non-Institutional Investors subscribed 77 times, and retail investors 41 times, reflecting strong market confidence in the company’s growth story.

Strong Grey Market Premium Signals Investor Optimism Priced at the upper band of Rs 103, the IPO also saw high interest in the grey market. Before the listing, the last recorded Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at Rs 51 per share as of 7:59 AM today. Market tracker websites indicate a likely listing price near Rs 155, a 54% premium over the issue price, underscoring bullish sentiment among investors.

Urban Company’s Growth Story

Founded in 2014, Urban Company offers a wide range of home services, including beauty and wellness, appliance repair, cleaning, and maintenance. The company currently operates in 47 Indian cities and has expanded internationally to the UAE and Singapore.



With ambitious plans to enter over 200 cities by FY30, Urban Company aims to become the go-to platform for tech-enabled household services in a largely unorganised market. Its platform-based model, strong brand recall, and first-mover advantage provide significant long-term growth tailwinds.



Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are purely informational, and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds.

