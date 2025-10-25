Republic World
Updated 25 October 2025 at 15:48 IST

US-China Trade Talks 'Constructive', To Resume Sunday, Treasury Official Says

The U.S. Treasury said the first day of trade talks between the United States and China in Kuala Lumpur was “constructive,” with discussions set to continue the following morning.

US-China Trade Talks 'Constructive', To Resume Sunday, Treasury Official Says | Image: AP
The first day of trade talks between the United States and China in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday were "constructive" and were expected to resume the following morning, a U.S. Treasury official said.

"Today's talks have concluded. They have been very constructive, and we expect them to resume in the morning," a Treasury spokesperson said. 

Published By : Gunjan Rajput

Published On: 25 October 2025 at 15:48 IST