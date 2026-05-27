US Delegation Heading to India for High-Stakes Bilateral Trade Agreement Talks

New Delhi: A United States delegation led by the Chief Negotiator will visit India from June 1 to 4, 2026, to carry forward discussions on the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Ministry, in an official statement issued on Wednesday, said the upcoming visit is aimed at finalising details of the proposed Interim Agreement and advancing negotiations under the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement framework between the two countries.

"To carry forward the discussions, the US team led by the Chief Negotiator will be visiting India from 1st to 4th June 2026. It is proposed to finalise the details of the Interim Agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader BTA on multiple areas such as Market Access, Non-Tariff Measures, Customs and Trade Facilitation, Investment Promotion, Economic Security Alignment," the Ministry stated.

India and the United States had earlier issued a Joint Statement on February 7, 2026, agreeing on a framework for an Interim Agreement focused on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade between the two countries.

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The framework also reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to continue negotiations for the broader India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

As part of the ongoing negotiations, an Indian delegation visited Washington, DC, from April 20 to 23, 2026, for in-person meetings with US counterparts.

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The ministry also stated that the discussions during the US delegation's upcoming visit to India are expected to focus on several key trade and economic issues, including market access, customs procedures, non-tariff barriers, trade facilitation measures and investment promotion.

The talks are also expected to cover economic security alignment between the two countries as India and the United States continue to strengthen their strategic and economic partnership.

The proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement is being seen as an important step towards expanding trade ties and improving investment opportunities between the two countries.